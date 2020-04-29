Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Dorotha Dean Evans


1927 - 2020
Dorotha Dean Evans Obituary
Lubbock- Dorotha Dean Evans, 92, of Lubbock, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born in Altus, Oklahoma on August 23, 1927. Dorotha Evans graduated from Cooper High School and received her high school diploma. She was married to Samuel L Evans, in 1955. Dorotha had a career as Operator/Frameman for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and she possessed a passion for her family, crafting, crocheting, gardening and playing cards. Dorotha Evans was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Samuel L. Evans, four brothers, two sisters and one great-grandchild. Dorotha is survived by her children; Glenda Haught (Dorrance) of Ozark, MO., Judy Wittie (Arlice) of Monahans, TX.; her grandchildren; Drew Haught, Dorcas Faught, Michael Wittie, Matthew Wittie, Megan Flores; her sister; Wilma Hurley of Lubbock and her brother; Glen Chisum of Woodrow and 8 great-grandchildren. Private graveside services will be held at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Dorotha's service will be livestreameded on Resthaven Funeral Home's facebook page and Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
