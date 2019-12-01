Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
More Obituaries for Dorothy Thurman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ann Green "Dottie" Thurman

Dorothy Ann Green "Dottie" Thurman Obituary
Lubbock- Dorothy "Dottie" Ann Green Thurman 75 went to be with our Lord on November 22, 2019. She was born in New Orleans, LA to Joseph and Louise Bautsch on December 4, 1943.

Dottie graduated from Lubbock Christian College with a Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1982. She worked as an elementary teacher for LISD and Southcrest Christian School. She was a devout Christian and was a member of Southcrest Baptist Church of Lubbock.

Dottie had many hobbies including sewing, playing Bridge and quilting; she also loved to travel and spend time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a very active member of the community at Carillon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 25 years, Charles C. Green.

Left to cherish her memory are husband, Pat Thurman; sons, David Ware and wife Laurie, Stephen Ware; daughters, Phyllis K Wells and husband Clay, Ronda Stonecipher and husband Dale, Vicky Thompson and husband Jay; sister, Patricia McMillan; six grandchildren and three great-grandkids.

Family will receive guests from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at Southcrest Baptist Church, Rev Clay Wells and Dr. David Wilson officiating.

Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Covenant Medical Center for all the love and support provided to Dottie. Please visitwww.resthavenfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
