Lubbock- Dorothy Blais, nee Bibens, died peacefully at UMC on February 2, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas at the age of 59. Dorothy is survived by her son, William Blais and daughter, Barbara McCollumn, of Springfield, Vermont. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Blais of Springfield, Vermont. Dorothy was born on July 26, 1959 in Springfield, Vermont, to Miller and Barbara Bibens. She graduated from New Hampshire Community Tech College in 1979 with a degree in Medical Coding. She married Bernard, a farmer, in 1979. After moving to Lubbock, Texas, she began working for the Lubbock Heart Hospital and Peak Medical Records. Services are pending in Vermont.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
