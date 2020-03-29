|
Lubbock- Dorothy Dee Vaughn, 90, of Lubbock, Texas died March 15, 2020. Dorothy was born October 23, 1929 in Oklahoma City to William and Dorothy Bonnell. She married Vestal Joe Vaughn in 1947. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Vestal, daughter Vicki Lacy, grandson Matt Lacy and her great-great granddaughter Adalee Cline. Survivors include JoDee Waits, Kim Douglass and husband Pat, and Amy Windisch and husband Bob. Dorothy has 19 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 20 great-great grandchildren.
Dorothy was a member of St. Lukes Methodist Church. There she was a member of Harmony Class and also sang in the church choir. Dorothy joined several women's clubs, loved playing bridge and helped form a Saturday Breakfast Club with her friends. She was a volunteer at Covenant Medical Center as well. Dorothy's life was well lived and now she is residing in God's kingdom.
Memorial services will be postponed due to the COVID-19 virus. Please see the Agape Funeral Home website for updates.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020