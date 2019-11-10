|
Lubbock- Dorothy Fay Shelton Nagy passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born December 8, 1930 in Pearsall, Texas. She earned a Bachelor of Music from Southern Methodist University in 1949 and a Masters of Music Education from the University of Texas in 1958.
Dorothy Shelton and Joe Howard Nagy Sr. were married May 6, 1949. They moved to Lubbock in 1958 and lived there for the rest of their married life. Mrs. Nagy was a homemaker who also at different times taught kindergarten, piano, and music theory at Texas Tech University. In addition she held a Commercial Pilot Certificate with Inst., M.E., and CFI ratings. She was very active in church and civic organizations; the Hi Robinson Sunday School class and her PEO chapter were particularly close to her heart. Joe Nagy, Sr., passed away April 6, 2013 at the age of 84. They are survived by two children, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
The memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday November 12, in the sanctuary of First Methodist Church in Lubbock. At a later date her ashes will be interred with those of her husband at Fort Sam Houston veterans cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019