Lubbock- Dorothy Real Grist, 78, of Lubbock, passed away on August 4, 2019. She was born in rural Bexar County on October 5, 1940. She attended New Braunfels High School and graduated from Southwest Texas State College in 1963 with a degree in Education. During this time, she married the love of her life, John Wille Grist on May 26, 1962. She began her teaching career with the New Braunfels Independent School District. Dorothy went on to teach at Dumas High School with the Dumas Independent School District for almost 20 years and finished her teaching career at Cavazos Middle School with the Lubbock Independent School District. Upon her retirement, she enjoyed traveling with John, being with her family and indulging her grandchildren. She was kind and generous with her time, not only with her immediate family but many others who were her family of the heart. In so many ways, she was the foundation of her family and the one that could always be counted on. Dorothy touched many lives. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Roland Walter and Edna Schaefer Real and her loving husband of 56 years John Wille Grist. She is survived by her two sons, John Walter Grist and wife Alesia of Amarillo, Texas, David Alfred Grist and wife Donna of Lubbock, Texas, one granddaughter, Victoria Michele Grist, four grandsons: John Collin Grist, Kelby Aaron Grist, Ethan Sean Robles and wife, Candice, Austin Gage Robles and wife Amber, four great-grandchildren and her beloved sister Myrtle Garrison of New Braunfels, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 2-4 pm at 2445 Country Grace in New Braunfels, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The American . Online condolences may be offered at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019