Dorothy (Cantrell) Hall
1923 - 2020
Lubbock- The family of Dorothy Hall will celebrate her life of 97 years at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Castro Memorial Gardens, in Dimmitt, Texas. Her family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the services. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
