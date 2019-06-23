|
Lubbock- Dorothy J. Sawyer was born on May 12, 1939 in Tahoka, TX to her parents, Inez Glenn Walker and J.C. Wells. She died on June 19, 2019 in Lubbock, TX.
Dorothy loved cooking, gardening, her hummingbirds, and especially her family. She married her one true love, Charles Sawyer, on July 10, 1954 in Clovis, NM. They had five children. She was well-known for growing flowers, feeding hummingbirds, and planning large family get-togethers.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sawyer; parents; and one son, Terry Sawyer.
Those left to honor her memory are her sister, Martha Naul; brother, J.C. "Butch" Wells; four children: son, Archie Sawyer and Debbie Wilson; daughters, Sharon Haigood and husband, Kenneth Haigood, Cindy Kohanek; Kelli Guyear and husband, David Guyear; she was also privileged to have 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life will be on Monday, June 24, 2019 in the Abbey Chapel at Resthaven Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Richard Harbison.
Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019