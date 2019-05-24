Lubbock- Dorothy Jean Hall was born on August 5, 1925 in Waco, Texas to Lemuel and Sudye Decker. She grew up in Amarillo, graduated from Amarillo High and Amarillo Junior College. She worked for the Amarillo Times Newspaper as a reporter and later as Society Editor. In June 1946, she married Nelson Davis Hall who had just been discharged from his World War II service as a First Lt. in the U.S. Navy, serving in the Pacific. Dorothy and Nelson were childhood Amarillo classmates, who reconnected through an exchange of letters during the last months of the war. Dorothy earned her degree from Texas Tech University in 1969 and taught Texas History at Evans Jr. High, finishing her teaching career at Matthews Jr. High in 1983. She was a longtime member and held many leadership roles in Westminster Presbyterian Church. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Pam and Clay Dewees of Montgomery, Texas and Jennifer and Mark Faris of Mount Airy, Maryland; and also Dr. Charles Hall of Lubbock; three grandchildren; and 67 great-grandchildren. A memorial service to honor her life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday May 25, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Westminster Presbyterian Church. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2019