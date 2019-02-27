Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jean Montgomery


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Jean Montgomery Obituary
Flower Mound- Dorothy "Dot" Montgomery, 87 of Flower Mound formerly of Lubbock passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Oaks of Flower Mound. She was born August 11, 1931 to W.T. and Eva (Williams) Mitchell in El Dorado, Arkansas. Dot married Ardis Montgomery September 6, 1952. She worked as a registered nurse for Methodist Hospital of Lubbock until retirement. After retiring, Dot worked as a wedding consultant. She was a long-time member of Monterey Baptist Church. Dot relocated from Lubbock to Flower Mound in 2016.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Staci Gilley and husband Steve of Flower Mound; five grandchildren, Elisa Hepburn Elivo, Brian Hepburn, Katie Hepburn Schneider, Ryan Gilley, and Andrew Gilley; six great-grandchildren, Caleb Schneider, Vivienne Schneider, Piper Jean Schneider, Liam Hepburn, Ayden Hepburn and Blake Gilley; and one sister, Linda O'Quinn.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Ardis; her parents, W.T. and Eva; and a daughter, Deborah K. Hepburn.

Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. at Combest Family Funeral Homes with a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park Thursday, February 28, 2019.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now