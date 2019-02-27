|
|
Flower Mound- Dorothy "Dot" Montgomery, 87 of Flower Mound formerly of Lubbock passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Oaks of Flower Mound. She was born August 11, 1931 to W.T. and Eva (Williams) Mitchell in El Dorado, Arkansas. Dot married Ardis Montgomery September 6, 1952. She worked as a registered nurse for Methodist Hospital of Lubbock until retirement. After retiring, Dot worked as a wedding consultant. She was a long-time member of Monterey Baptist Church. Dot relocated from Lubbock to Flower Mound in 2016.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Staci Gilley and husband Steve of Flower Mound; five grandchildren, Elisa Hepburn Elivo, Brian Hepburn, Katie Hepburn Schneider, Ryan Gilley, and Andrew Gilley; six great-grandchildren, Caleb Schneider, Vivienne Schneider, Piper Jean Schneider, Liam Hepburn, Ayden Hepburn and Blake Gilley; and one sister, Linda O'Quinn.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Ardis; her parents, W.T. and Eva; and a daughter, Deborah K. Hepburn.
Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. at Combest Family Funeral Homes with a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park Thursday, February 28, 2019.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019