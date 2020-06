Or Copy this URL to Share

Lubbock- 67 passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Dorothy Jean Nash was born June 1, 1952 to Sanco and Dorothy A. Nash in Lubbock, Texas.



