Ratliff Funeral Homes Llc
303 E Broadway St
Denver City, TX 79323
(806) 592-2321
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
M.S. Doss Community Chapel
Seminole, TX
Dorothy (Sirmons) Jeter


1934 - 2019
Dorothy (Sirmons) Jeter Obituary
Seminole - Funeral services for Dorothy Sirmons Jeter, 84, of Seminole will be conducted Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the M.S. Doss Community Chapel. Interment will follow in the Gaines County Memorial Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. She passed away July 6th in Seminole.

Dorothy was born August 22, 1934 in Silsbee, Texas to Burch Pedigo and Nellie Graves Sirmons. They later moved to Seminole where she met her high school sweetheart Cecil Jeter. They were married on September 26, 1951 in Seminole. They had three children Cindy, Allen and Bill. Throughout her life Dorothy supported all her children in their various activities. When Cecil started his business, Jeter Drilling Company, Dorothy assumed all the administrative duties. Dorothy had many good friends who continued to visit her at Memorial Health Care Center and we'd like to thank them for their kindness. We would also like to thank all the care givers at Memorial Health Care Center for the support they gave Dorothy.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 65 years Cecil Jeter. Dorothy is survived by her three children Cindy Baccus and husband Ricky of Seminole, Allen Jeter and wife Lori of Ft. Stockton and Bill Jeter and wife Jan of Pocatello, Idaho; an aunt Annie Ruth Calmia of Beaumont, Texas; along with nine grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Family and friend visitation will be held Friday, July 12th from 5:00 - 6:30 P.M. at the Ratliff Funeral Home in Seminole.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Seminole Memorial Health Care Center or Hospice of Seminole.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 12 to July 13, 2019
