Troup- Funeral services for Dorothy Kathlyn Percell McClain will be Tuesday, July 7, at 2 PM at the O.T. Allen & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Alto with Edith Brewer and Bro. Gary McDonald officiating. There will be a visitation time from 1-2 PM at the funeral home. Burial services will follow at the Shiloh Cemetery near Alto.



Mrs. McClain, 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, July 3rd. She was born February 22, 1922 near Mt. Pleasant, Texas to John Herman Percell and Connie Stewart Percell. She spent her childhood in and around Vernon, Texas. After high school she attended Draughn's Business School.



Dorothy married the love of her life, H.G. (Bill) McClain in 1940 and they were married for 53 years. They had two daughters. They owned and operated grocery stores in Crowell and Hale Center for 35 years and retired to Lake Tyler East where Dorothy continued to reside after her husband passed away.



Dorothy deeply loved God and her family and devoted her life to them. Her love, strength and integrity will be greatly missed. She was a wonderful encourager and a friend to many.



Grieving her passing yet cherishing her memories are her daughters Linda Graves of Lake Tyler East, Troup, Texas, Billye Sue Sherrod and husband Ronnie of Hale Center, Texas, grandchildren Jana Graves Rueter and husband John, Greg Sherrod, Allan Graves and wife Krispin, Melissa Sherrod Marchand and husband Adam, Andrew Graves, 11 great grandchildren, 7 nieces and nephews.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents John Herman and Connie Stewart Percell, husband of 53 years, H.G. "Bill" McClain, brother Lloyd Percell and his wife Lawanna Percell, sister-in-law Doris Bruce and her husband R.H. (Jr.) Bruce, sister-in-law Bonnie Hughes and her husband Marvin Hughes, granddaughter Laura Graves Tankersley and granddaughter-in-law Julie Sherrod.



