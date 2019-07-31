|
Lubbock- Dorothy June Kay, of Lubbock passed away on July, 29, 2019. Services will be held at St. Paul's on the Plains Episcopal Church today, Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 2:00PM with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. The family will greet friends at the church one hour before the service. Dorothy was born December 31, 1922 on the farm outside of Williams, Iowa to parents William and Gertrude Carstens. She was also blessed with four brothers and three sisters. After high school graduation, Dorothy lived and worked in several cities during World War II before settling in New Mexico and finally Lubbock in 1963. Dorothy married Clyde E. Kay in Lubbock on November 22, 1968. He was the owner of Twin Oaks Pharmacy. They enjoyed sailing together before taking up the game of golf, which they thoroughly enjoyed playing together. Dorothy and Clyde travelled extensively in the United States and to many parts of the world. Clyde died November 11, 2001. Dorothy is survived by her son, Don Boteler of Lubbock, sister Lavonne Griffin of Georgia, brother Harold Carstens of Iowa and brother Donald Carstens of Michigan, she is also survived by a step-son Alan Kay, and step-daughters Carol Johnson and Linda Kay. Dorothy was a member of St. Paul's on the Plains Episcopal Church and the Lubbock Country Club. She will be greatly missed.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019