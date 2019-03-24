Home

POWERED BY

Services
Englunds Inc
1400 Woodrow Rd
Slaton, TX 79364
(806) 828-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Kincheloe Lee


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Kincheloe Lee Obituary
Slaton- Dorothy Kincheloe, 97, of Slaton, passed away March 21, 2019.

Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Monday, March 25, 2019 at Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Visitation will be from 4:00-5:00 PM Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Englunds. Arrangements are by Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton.

Dorothy was born December 27,1921 in Thorndale Texas to Elmer and Eunice Hillliard. She married Robert Lewis Kincheloe on March 15, 1947 in Runnells county. They moved to Slaton shortly thereafter.

She was as a member of Bible Baptist Church and enjoyed teaching Sunday School. She was a caregiver for many that were elderly or sick. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers and two sisters.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter Norma Rae Cogburn of Slaton and husband, Wayne; son Robert Kincheloe Jr. of Rotan; stepson James Jordon of Lampasas and wife, Lanell; four grandchildren and eight grandchildren.

The family suggest memorials to Bible Baptist Church or Slaton Meals on Wheels.

Condolences may be shared at www.Englundsfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now