Slaton- Dorothy Kincheloe, 97, of Slaton, passed away March 21, 2019.
Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Monday, March 25, 2019 at Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Visitation will be from 4:00-5:00 PM Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Englunds. Arrangements are by Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton.
Dorothy was born December 27,1921 in Thorndale Texas to Elmer and Eunice Hillliard. She married Robert Lewis Kincheloe on March 15, 1947 in Runnells county. They moved to Slaton shortly thereafter.
She was as a member of Bible Baptist Church and enjoyed teaching Sunday School. She was a caregiver for many that were elderly or sick. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers and two sisters.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Norma Rae Cogburn of Slaton and husband, Wayne; son Robert Kincheloe Jr. of Rotan; stepson James Jordon of Lampasas and wife, Lanell; four grandchildren and eight grandchildren.
The family suggest memorials to Bible Baptist Church or Slaton Meals on Wheels.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019