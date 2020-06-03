Dorothy L. Wilson
1952 - 2020
Ft. Worth formally of Lubbock- 67 passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Visitation will be held today from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Dorothy was born to A.C., Sr. and Ruby Mae Barnes on October 25, 1952. She leaves to cherish her memory; two daughters, Sharon Inmon and Tawana Leonard; two son-in-laws, Lamont Inmon and Derrick Leonard; five sisters, Elaine Barnes, Ruby Barnes, Erma Jean Barnes, Mary Joe Barnes, and Alberta Barnes; sister-in-law, Cheryl Barnes; six brothers, Roy Washington, Marzella Barnes, Linell Barnes, Lee Andrew Washington, Leonard Barnes, and A. C. Barnes, Jr.; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
