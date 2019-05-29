Lubbock- Dorothy Lousie Allen passed away on May 27, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 93 years at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Resthaven Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Dorothy's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Dorothy was born on October 15, 1925 to William and Ada (Andrews) Howell in Lubbock, TX. She married Howard Allen in 1942, she worked for the United States Postal Service for 27 years and retired in 1983. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church, the APWU, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fleet Reserve Association.



Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Poindexter of Lubbock, son, Alton "Pete" (Linda) Allen of Ruidoso, NM; grandchildren, Annette (Woodie) Morris, Carl (Kami) Poindexter, Rodney Allen, Jennifer (Ricky) Wallace, Daniel (Tammy) Allen, David Allen, and Amy (Tye) Burke, fifteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard Lyndol Allen; son, William Lyndol Allen; grandchild, John Robert Poindexter; a great-grandchild; two sisters; and two brothers.



The family of Dorothy Allen would appreciate contributions to be given to the Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, at ci.lubbock.tx.us in her memory. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2019