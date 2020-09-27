1/1
Dorothy Louise Cline Junge
1917 - 2020
Lubbock- Dorothy Louise Cline Junge was born Feb. 23, 1917, in Carthage, Missouri, to Roy and Mena Cline and later moved to Joplin, Missouri. In 1922 at age 5 she began dancing lessons which she took for 14 years. It was during these years that she danced in vaudeville when the touring company of Fanchon and Marco came to Joplin twice monthly and performed at the Fox and Paramount theatres. During high school, she participated in all school activities and was elected to be the Honorary Lieutenant Cadet Colonel of the Joplin High ROTC cadet corp. In 1933 she graduated from Joplin High School. In 1936, she married G. Edson Junge, and they moved to Fort Scott, Kansas. Her daughter, Ellen Diane, was born in Ft. Scott in 1938. At age 24, she was elected president of the Fort Scott Rotary Anns serving 2 years in that position. In 1943 the family moved back to Joplin when Mr. Junge became Purchasing Director for the Junge Bread Co. and Junge cookie plant. When World War II was declared, Mr. Junge enlisted in the U.S. Navy. The Joplin American Red Cross organized a nurses' aide training program, and she participated in this program. She joined St. John's Hospital Auxiliary and after 4 months was elected president.

From 1960-1965 the Missouri Hospital Association appointed her District 6 Chairman with 14 hospital auxiliaries under her jurisdiction. In 1966, the Missouri Hospital Association awarded her a Distinguished Service pin for over 28,000 hours of service.

In 1994, Mrs. Junge moved to Lubbock, Texas, to be near family members and eventually resided at Mackenzie Place Assisted Living Community. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Junge Payne Whitaker of Lubbock, TX; grandson, David Payne of Wooster, OH; granddaughters, Denise Payne Tschirhart of Peculiar, MD, and Debra Payne Hunt of Wolfforth, TX; great-grandchildren, Derek Payne and Courtney Larson of Manhattan, KS, Kristen Hawkins of Pomona, KS, Zachary Hunt of Wolfforth, TX, Ashleigh Hunt of The Colony, TX; great-great-grandchildren, Chaz Payne, Rhett Hawkins, Walker Lee Hawkins, and Maddox Hunt.

Burial is under the direction of Englund's Funeral Home in Slaton, Texas.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
