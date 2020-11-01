1/1
Dorothy Mae (Wright) Draper
1937 - 2020
Lubbock- Dorothy Mae Wright Draper, 82, of Tahoka passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was born December 22, 1937 to Dewey and Ola Wright in Dimmitt, Texas. She graduated from Dimmitt High School in 1956 where she was a member of Future Homemakers of America. After high school, Dorothy worked for the Castro County Tax Office where she remained for almost 20 years. In 1975, after caring for her parents and family in Dimmitt, Dorothy met and married her husband Milt Draper and moved to Tahoka. They were married for 45 years. In Tahoka, Dorothy was an active member of First United Methodist Church and she spent many years working at Tubb Elementary as a teaching assistant. Dorothy was a sweet and energetic friend and neighbor. She was always happy to give away wonderful baked goods from her kitchen and beautiful flowers from her well-loved backyard.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Milt Draper; children, Susan Draper of Lubbock, and Amy and Arvak Marshall of West River, MD; grandchildren, Caden, Ryken and Malene Marshall; brother, Donald Wright of Dimmitt, TX; nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Dewey and Ola Wright of Dimmitt, TX; brother, D.L. Wright; and aunt, Sarah Watson of Amarillo, TX.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Combest Family Funeral Homes, in Tahoka, TX. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at Nevels Memorial Cemetery in Tahoka, TX.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
NOV
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
