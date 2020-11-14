Cotton Center- Dorothy Ruth (Rhodes) Brightbill beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away at the age of 91 on November 13, 2020.
Dorothy was born April 22, 1929 to Carl and Florence Rhodes. She was born into an agricultural family and remained in the agricultural industry all of her life. She graduated high school at 16 years old in 1945 and immediately went on to attend Bethany Nazarene College in Bethany, OK majoring in Home Economics. Dorothy married the only man she ever loved, Bruce Brightbill, on September 14, 1947 in Abernathy. They were married for 63 years before he passed away in 2010. She and Bruce were members of the First United Methodist Church in Abernathy and Cotton Center and was attending the First Baptist Church in Cotton Center.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, 2 brothers and 1 sister, a grandson, Chris Brightbill and daughter-in-law, Debbe Brightbill.
She is survived by 4 sons, Jerry Brightbill and wife Linda of Plainview, TX, Darryl Brightbill and wife Pat of Abernathy, TX, David Brightbill and wife Joyce of Monrovia, MD, and Randy Brightbill and wife Janey of Lubbock, TX, 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and cousins and countless friends that she made her family. Though she possessed both charm and beauty, she was a woman who feared the Lord and is to be praised! Her value is more priceless than rubies!
A Celebration of Life will be planned for Summer 2021. But at this time, we are only doing a graveside service with a Zoom link for others to participate remotely. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the Debbe Brightbill Art Memorial Fund at Wayland Baptist University, Plainview, TX. Online: https://give.wbu.edu/
Choose Endowed Scholarship and type "Debbe Brightbill Art Memorial Fund." Or mail to Wayland Baptist University, Debbe Brightbill Endowed Scholarship, 1900 W. 7th CMB 1295, Plainview TX 79072