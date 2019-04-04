Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Prudhomme
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ruth Johnston Prudhomme

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Ruth Johnston Prudhomme Obituary
Lubbock- Dorothy Ruth Johnston Prudhomme, age 63, passed from this life on April 1, 2019. She is preceded in death by her father, James D. Johnston. She is survived by her two sons, Andrew and Nathan Son, mother Mary Johnston, two brothers Larry and Bryan Johnston, sister Diane Bryant, and granddaughter Skyler Son. Condolences can be posted at www.wilsonsfuneraldirectors.com/obituary/dorothy-prudhomme. A private celebration of life will be at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Hope Class, Second Baptist Church, 6109 Chicago Ave; 806-783-0202
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.