|
|
Lubbock- Dorothy Ruth Johnston Prudhomme, age 63, passed from this life on April 1, 2019. She is preceded in death by her father, James D. Johnston. She is survived by her two sons, Andrew and Nathan Son, mother Mary Johnston, two brothers Larry and Bryan Johnston, sister Diane Bryant, and granddaughter Skyler Son. Condolences can be posted at www.wilsonsfuneraldirectors.com/obituary/dorothy-prudhomme. A private celebration of life will be at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Hope Class, Second Baptist Church, 6109 Chicago Ave; 806-783-0202
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019