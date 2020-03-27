|
|
Lubbock- Dorothy Elizabeth Sokora, 86, of Slaton, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Due to the Coronavirus crisis, private immediate family viewing will be followed by private graveside services at Englewood Cemetery, under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton.
Dorothy was born April 11, 1933 in Pep, Texas to Joseph and Victoria Albus. She graduated from Pep High School in 1950. She married Eugene Sokora in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Littlefield, Texas on December 30, 1952. They moved to the Slaton community in 1959. In December of 2019, they celebrated 67 years of marriage. Dorothy was a wonderful homemaker and one of her greatest joys was being "Grammie" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a very active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and the Altar Society. She also volunteered at the church, with Meals on Wheels, and at St. Joseph Catholic School in Slaton. When she wasn't helping others, she enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, sewing and quilting with her friends. She will be remembered for her unconditional love and kindness to everyone that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Eugenia Simpson; and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene; her daughter, Laura Kay Sokora of Lubbock; her sons, Greg Sokora and wife, Shonni of Lubbock and Kevin Sokora and wife, Lisa of Friendswood; son in law David Simpson; her sister, Christine Mandrell of Dell City, OK.; ten grandchildren; Brandon Sokora and wife Lindsay, Sean Simpson and wife Lacey, Lynsey Rice and husband Nathan, Ashley Simpson, Sarah Sokora, Blake Sokora, Hannah Sokora, Brady Sokora, Kate Wood, and Alex Wood; four great-grandchildren; Ava Sokora, Aliya Sokora, Alexander Sokora and Ellison Rice and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Brad Snodgrass, MD for his compassionate care of our Wife, Mom, and Grammie.
The family suggest memorials be made to Meals on Wheels of Slaton.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020