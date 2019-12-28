|
Hobb- Dortha (Fullerton) Jones passed away on December 24, 2019. We will celebrate her life of 94 years at 10:00 am CST on Monday, December 30, 2019, followed by a time of fellowship with family and friends at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers in Lubbock, Texas. Mrs. Jones' graveside will follow later in the day at 1:30 p.m. MST at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Hobbs, New Mexico. Friends are welcome to come or to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Dortha was born on December 4, 1925, to Joel and Ethel Fullerton in Dora, New Mexico. Dortha married Luther Jones on June 21, 1947, at Rock Chapel Baptist Church in Hobbs, New Mexico.
As the oldest of 9 children, she grew up taking care of others. This continued throughout her life. She had a real compassion for children, always cheered for the underdog, and seldom spoke an unkind word.
The skills of homemaking were awesome. There didn't seem to be anything she couldn't do and do well from sewing clothes, making drapes, upholstering furniture, cooking, cutting, and styling hair.
She was our picture taker, scout leader, Sunday School, and Vacation Bible School teacher at Northside Baptist Church, money manager, bookkeeper, music lover, and line dancer.
She is survived by three children, Sandra Riddle of Hobbs, NM, Dennis Jones (Andy) of Springtown, TX and Retha House of Lubbock, TX, four grandchildren Kim Riddle, Kristi Owens (David), Dustin House (Kristi), and Daniel Jones (Jacque), five great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter, two brothers, Melvin Fullerton (Nancy), and Thurman Fullerton (Sandra), and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Jones, parents Ed and Ethel Fullerton, three sisters, Joyce Wright, Latrell (Rash) Pittman, Wanda Kerley, three brothers, Buford Doyle Fullerton, J. E. Fullerton, and Winford Fullerton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to NM Baptist Children's Home in Portales, NM, P.O. Box 629, Portales, NM, 88130.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019