Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for Dortha Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dortha Fay Jones


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dortha Fay Jones Obituary
Hobb- Dortha (Fullerton) Jones passed away on December 24, 2019. We will celebrate her life of 94 years at 10:00 am CST on Monday, December 30, 2019, followed by a time of fellowship with family and friends at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers in Lubbock, Texas. Mrs. Jones' graveside will follow later in the day at 1:30 p.m. MST at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Hobbs, New Mexico. Friends are welcome to come or to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Dortha was born on December 4, 1925, to Joel and Ethel Fullerton in Dora, New Mexico. Dortha married Luther Jones on June 21, 1947, at Rock Chapel Baptist Church in Hobbs, New Mexico.

As the oldest of 9 children, she grew up taking care of others. This continued throughout her life. She had a real compassion for children, always cheered for the underdog, and seldom spoke an unkind word.

The skills of homemaking were awesome. There didn't seem to be anything she couldn't do and do well from sewing clothes, making drapes, upholstering furniture, cooking, cutting, and styling hair.

She was our picture taker, scout leader, Sunday School, and Vacation Bible School teacher at Northside Baptist Church, money manager, bookkeeper, music lover, and line dancer.

She is survived by three children, Sandra Riddle of Hobbs, NM, Dennis Jones (Andy) of Springtown, TX and Retha House of Lubbock, TX, four grandchildren Kim Riddle, Kristi Owens (David), Dustin House (Kristi), and Daniel Jones (Jacque), five great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter, two brothers, Melvin Fullerton (Nancy), and Thurman Fullerton (Sandra), and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Jones, parents Ed and Ethel Fullerton, three sisters, Joyce Wright, Latrell (Rash) Pittman, Wanda Kerley, three brothers, Buford Doyle Fullerton, J. E. Fullerton, and Winford Fullerton.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to NM Baptist Children's Home in Portales, NM, P.O. Box 629, Portales, NM, 88130.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dortha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now