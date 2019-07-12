Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Doug Lively


1931 - 2019
Plainview- Doug Lively, of Plainview, went home to be with the Lord and the love of his life, Jo, on July 10, 2019. Hugh Douglas was born on February 1, 1931 to Lonnie Leroy and Lillie Allene (Henry) Lively in Slaton, Texas. He worked with his father in their family filling station until he enlisted with the Air Force. Doug spent most of his life working with the Santa Fe railroad where he traveled around the country. He married the woman of his dreams on January 20, 1966. He had no children of his own, but Doug loved his stepchildren as if they were his own. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, two brothers (Bert and Leroy) and two sisters (Gloria and Billie), his wife (Jo), his son (Bill), grandson (Shane), and his great grandson (Gage). He leaves behind his daughter Diane Adair of Stillwater Oklahoma and husband Larry; Bill's wife Sue Steele of Mobile Alabama; granddaughters Crystal Matula and Ashley Adair; grandsons D.W. and Josh Steele, as well as eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Graveside services will be held at 1 PM, Friday at Resthaven Memorial Park with Pastor Michael Holster officiating. Memorial services will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the First Baptist Church Chapel, Plainview, TX. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 12 to July 13, 2019
