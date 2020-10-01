1/1
Douglas Conway
1937 - 2020
Denver City- Douglas Conway passed away Sunday, September 27th in Plains,Texas. His family will celebrate his life of 82 years on Saturday, October 3rd at 10:00am at Ratliff Funeral Chapel in Denver City,Tx. with Father Eduardo Teo officiating.

Doug was born October 20, 1937 in Winters, Tx. to James and Lenora Conway. Doug worked at Brooks Super Market in Lubbock and then started his own business, Doug's Specialty.

He married Cindy Garcia in Levelland,Tx.

Doug is survived by his children, Karol(Barry) Morgan, Kristy(Donnie)Courtney all of Lubbock, Douglas Conway II of Abilene, Brianna(Justin)Ramirez of Plains, Andrew(Faith)Conway of New Home. A brother Tommy Conway of Abernathy. 12 Grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Cindy Conway, parents, a sister Helen Conway, a brother James Conway and his daughter Karen Parr.

Rosary will be recited Friday, October 2, 2020 in the evening before the Memorial Mass.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
