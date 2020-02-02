|
|
Lubbock- Douglas "Doug" E. Teeter passed away on January 30, 2020. We will celebrate his life of 63 years at 10:00 am on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Douglas "Doug" E. Teeter was born on April 14, 1956, to Doyle and Idella Teeter in Lubbock, Texas. He grew up here and graduated from Monterey HS 1974. He liked fishing in his younger days, always joking with friends and family, listening to new wave country music & following Dallas Cowboys football. Sometimes he caught fish and sometimes he told tales. After being a welding inspector at Scott Manufacturing, he recently worked at Bolton's Oil Co providing State Inspections. He was a kind & sensitive person with a big heart who helped others in need. After battling cancer for more than a year and despite of the heroic efforts by the UMC Cancer Center, he finally succumbed and went home. Friends and family who knew him will miss his friendly humor and wit.
Survivors include his father, Doyle Teeter and wife Gay; two brothers, Michael Andrew Teeter and wife Pat, and Russell Alan Teeter; niece, Angela Teeter and grandnephew, Eli Teeter; nephew, Andrew Teeter; two uncles, Leon Earl (Charlotte) Teeter, Donnie (Linda) Teeter: uncle Wayne Nelson and wife Carolyn, aunt, June Godfrey and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Idella Faye Teeter; two uncles, Rayburn Teeter, and Kenneth Harold Teeter.
The family of Douglas "Doug" E. Teeter has designated the via Donate, or 800.227.2345 for memorial contributions donated in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020