Services
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401

1954 - 2019
Dovie Fountain Obituary
Cleveland, Texas- A celebration of the life of Dovie Fountain, 65, of Cleveland, Texas will be 2:00 PM Saturday, November 2, 2019, in the chapel located at Sanders Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow in City of Lubbock Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM Friday, 1st of November 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Dovie by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

Dovie passed away October 26, 2019. Dovie was born May 21, 1954, in Lubbock, TX to Edna and Jeffrey Howard. She married Joe Edd Fountain in 1974. She had two children, Angela Raschael Fountain and Elex Ray Fountain. She completed her nursing degree at South Plains College in Lubbock, TX and was a phenomenal nurse for over 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, Son, Elex, Mother, Edna Howard, and brothers, Glover, Jerry, and Ronnie Howard. Her surviving loved ones include daughter Angela Fountain-Key; son-in-law Faron Key; sister Sherely Johnston and husband Corky; sister Beverly Howard Williams and husband Montie; sister Marilyn Riley and husband Mike; sister LaRue "Rudy" Hubbard; sister Barbara Martinez and husband Gene; brother Richard Howard; sister Dory Walling and husband Dan; granddaughters Keyonia Fountaine; Jhazmin Fountaine, Elexess Fountaine, and Maya Fountaine; Grandsons Jaelind Fountaine and Jhyrel Fountaine, and 2 dear friends, Mary Gardiner and Jo Phillips. She also leaves behind a multitude of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and 6 great-grandchildren, Zaeleigh, Avrianna, Jaelind Jr., Jaeden, Jordan, and Jeremiah Fountaine.

Dovie can be most remembered for the times she poured herself into caring for others and often sacrificing herself for their well-being. She had a truly amazing heart and loved God dearly. She will be profoundly missed.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
