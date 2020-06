Lubbock- Robert Doyle Cole passed away on June 3, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 4 pm to 6 pm Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 87 years at 10 am Monday, June 8, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. In support of the health of our community, the seating is limited due to the social distancing requirement set by Governor Abbott. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net . You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.