Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Victory Life Baptist Church
Doyle Ray Fowler


1940 - 2019
Doyle Ray Fowler Obituary
Lubbock- Doyle Ray Fowler, 79, of Lubbock passed away on December 18, 2019. He was born on November 29, 1940 to Doyle Sidney and Letia "Charlie" (Melton) Fowler in Chicota, Texas. He attended Three Way School in Maple, Texas. Doyle married Linda June Nettles on May 16, 1974. Doyle worked for GM dealerships for 42 years and retired in 2002.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda; children, Glen and wife D'dee Fowler of Allen, Texas, Kim and husband Rodney Smith of Lubbock, and Dustin Fowler of Levelland; 6 grandchildren, Brandi, Sydnee, Tanner, Kynli, Kendra, and Coraline; sister, Peggy Cook Clark; and 6 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Boots; and brother, Jay.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Victory Life Baptist Church.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
