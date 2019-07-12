|
Lubbock- Doyle (Pappaw) Washington died July 10, 2019 at the age of 89. Those left to cherish his memory are Wanda Brown, his 3 sons, Rusty (Betty), Buster (Karla), Larry (Sherry), Ralonne Moore daddy's little girl, 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 brother Reece. He is preceded in death by his parents TA and Prudie Washington, wife Mary Ann Washington, 3 brothers and 1 sister. Services will be Saturday, July 13th at 2PM at Canyon United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at Sanders Funeral Home, Friday July 12th from 6-8PM. Feel free to wear your overalls in honor of Doyle.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 12 to July 13, 2019