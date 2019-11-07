|
|
Lubbock- Doyle Wayne Coleman passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Chandler, Arizona surrounded by his family. He was born in Boswell, Oklahoma on July 14, 1944 to his parents, Albert and Bertha Tate Coleman. Wayne graduated from Boswell High School in 1962 and attended Southeastern State College in Durant, Oklahoma for a year before moving to Oklahoma City, OK. in 1963 where he worked for Safeway Warehouses. He married the love of his life, Bobbie Jean Baker on August 10, 1963 in Boswell, Oklahoma and they shared 56 glorious years together. They moved to Lubbock, Texas in September of 1965 where he worked for Bell Dairy for 2 years before starting a lifelong career as a salesman in the coffee industry with Maryland Club and then Farmer Brothers which he retired after 23 years. He then returned to work for Cain's Coffee for a final 8 years before happily retiring for good. After retirement, he and Bobbie loved to travel and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the Elk Lodge #1348 in Lubbock. He is survived by his wife Bobbie, son Robert and his wife Sharon from Chandler, Arizona, Brother Carl Coleman of Idabel, Oklahoma, six grandchildren - Cole and wife Heather, Emily, Ryan, Dalton, Nick and Christian. He is preceded in death by his son Micheal Dean, his parents and 9 siblings - Vivian, Mabel, Gertrude, Nell, Shorty (Zoe), Marie, Pat, Albert (Sonny) and Gary. A visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, November 8th from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. Funeral Services will be held at 10 A.M. on Saturday, November 9th at Resthaven Funeral Home in the Abbey Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019