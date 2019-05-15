|
|
Lubbock- Duane Scott Cadzow went to be with the Lord May 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 10, 1963 in Big Spring, TX to the late James Cadzow and Lougenia Langdale. Duane will be lovingly remembered by his son Justin Cadzow; his sister Kim Lott-Thomas and husband Thornton Thomas, niece and nephew Tonya Lott and James Lott Jr.; cousins John Tubbs and Sohnna Wagner; ex brother in-law James Lott. He was preceded in death by his brother Billy Ray Cadzow. Duane worked at Bob Brock Ford in Big Spring as a mechanic for many years before moving to Lubbock. He enjoyed fixing things, fishing, writing poems, and often incorporated prayer into his life. He will be remembered as charismatic and witty; the kind of person who was everyone's best friend. The loss of Duane's light in this world comes with great sadness. A private visitation will be held 11am Saturday May 18, 2019 at Chapel of Grace Funeral Home with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2019