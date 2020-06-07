Duane Lee Mitchell
1946 - 2020
Lubbock- Duane Lee Mitchell, 73, died on June 2, 2020 after a four year struggle with dementia. Duane was born on June 24, 1946 in Murray, Iowa, the son of James and Malvina Mitchell. He was the third of 10 siblings. In 1956, the family moved to Lubbock, Texas. Duane graduated from Lubbock High School in 1965 and earned a Bachelor's and Master's Degree from Texas Tech University in 1971. He married Pat Ickes in October of the same year. Duane worked as a teacher at Slaton High School before becoming a counselor, area manager, and training officer for Texas Rehabilitation Commission from which he retired in 2005.

Duane enjoyed antique cars, square dancing, traveling, and visiting his grandchildren. Duane and Pat toured all fifty states except Alaska.

Duane is survived by his wife Pat, his son Roger Ryan Mitchell, his daughter Kelli Mitchell Gillespie and husband John Gillespie, and grandchildren Audrey and Atticus Gillespie, along with one brother and six sisters.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations mailed to: Melinda Corwin STAR Program Director, TTUHSC Department of SLHS, 3601 4th Street 6073, Lubbock, Texas 79430-6073

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
