Duane Thomas Muncy


1960 - 2020
Duane Thomas Muncy Obituary
Lubbock- Duane Thomas Muncy, 59, of Lubbock, Texas passed away April 2, 2020. He was born July 20, 1960 in Amarillo, Texas to David Dean Muncy and Thelma Marie Vienna. Duane cooked at popular restaurants in Truth or Consequences, NM including Los Arcos Steakhouse and La Cocina. He also worked as a core-runner in the oilfields while living in Midland, Texas. Duane was a self-taught guitar plyer and loved music. He played in a band called the Phermones in New Mexico. Duane is survived by his one son, Erik Muncy (Delaney) and three grandchildren; two brothers David (Elaine) Muncy of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Danny (Becky) Muncy of Truth or Consequences New Mexico and one sister Mary Land (Darren) of Lubbock, Texas. He has numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and aunts. Duane was loved by his numerous friends as well.There will be no services in Lubbock Texas but there will be a private service for family in Truth or Consequences New Mexico.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
