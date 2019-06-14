|
|
Lubbock- Dudley David Rankin, 76, of Lubbock, passed away on June 11, 2019. David was born on November 2, 1945, in Fort Worth, TX, to Walter and Susie (Snyder) Rankin. David received his bachelor's degree at Texas Tech, where he was a five year letterman.
David is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Susie, and a brother Walter "Yippy" Rankin.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sister Helen Dianne Rankin and former wife Carole Brashear, children Susanne of Seattle, WA, Lee and daughter Melissa of Boulder, CO, sister-in-law Judy Rankin, nephew Tuey and wife Jennifer and their three children.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 9:00am at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland, TX, followed by a Celebration of Life at Ellis Funeral Home in Midland, TX. Services are under the direction and compassionate care of Resthaven Funeral Home of Lubbock. Online condolences may be left at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Texas Tech University Athletic Department at 2508 6th St #130 Lubbock, TX 79409.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 14 to June 15, 2019