Durrell Baker
1931 - 2020
Lubbock- Durrell W. Baker was born on November 6,1931 in Paul's Valley, Oklahoma. He was the first born son to Dee Calvin Baker and Mary Ruth Baker. As a young man, after working as a lumberjack in Oregon and a roughneck in Oklahoma, he returned to Texas to marry his lifelong sweetheart, Mary Lois Baker. Having grown up during the depression, he became resourceful, frugal, inventive, and developed a delightful sense of humor. He ran two successful businesses, raced cars and speedboats, enjoyed fishing and deeply loved his family, children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Martin Wade Baker, and his brother, Kenneth Paul Baker. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lois Baker, his children, Karl Dwayne Baker of Durango, CO., Albert Morgan Baker of Lubbock, and Laura Dawn Hoggatt of Dallas. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his brother and best friend, Morgan G. Baker of Lubbock, sisters Thelma Boedecker of Plainview, Orita Faye Meade of Lubbock, Lavaughn Dee Simpson of Matador, and Mary Ruth Marshall of Matador, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Services will be on November 18, 2020 at 1pm at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Service
01:00 PM
Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Funeral services provided by
Agape Funeral Chapel - Lubbock
6625 W. 19th St Ste 103
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 722-2442
