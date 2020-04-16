|
|
Lubbock- D. W. Bailey Jr. passed away on April 14, 2020. On Friday, April 17, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Mr. Bailey will be available for viewing under the guidelines of the city of officials at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. The family will celebrate his life of 70 years at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. A live stream of the service is available and available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon and below the obituary is a place to share memories and expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020