Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Abbey Chapel
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Abbey Chapel
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Resthaven Memorial Park
Dwain Ed Kuhler Obituary
Lubbock- Dwain Ed Kuhler, 80, of Lubbock, Texas passed away January 15, 2020. He was born in Littlefield, Texas on July 3, 1939 to E.J and Hilda Kuhler. Dwain graduated from Pep High School in Pep Texas in May of 1939 and received an Associates degree from South Plains College in Levelland, Texas. He was married to Brenda Gwyn Baxley on July 18th, 1970 in Lubbock, Texas. Dwain was a lifelong farmer who held several side jobs to help subsidize his farming operation. He was member of the Knights of Columbus, NRA, A.C.T.S. and a lifelong Republican. Dwain is survived by a daughter, Kathy and husband Donovan Kauffman of Lubbock, son Paul and wife Trisha Kuhler of Frisco, daughter Tina and husband Mark Belcher of Lubbock, grandchildren Madison and Bobby Eby of Dallas, John Christopher Belcher, Jayden Kauffman, and Cooper Belcher all of Lubbock, along with two sisters and three brothers. Friends may call on Thursday, January 23rd from 6:00PM to 8:00PM with a Rosary at 7PM at Resthaven Funeral Home Abbey Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Friday, January 24th at 2:00PM followed by interment at Resthaven Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
