Lubbock- Billy "Dwain" Oates II, of Wolfforth, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the age of 48. We will celebrate his life of 48 years at 3:00 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers with a reception to follow. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Dwain was born to parents Bill Oates and Sandra Cave on July 13, 1971, in Lubbock, Texas. He grew up as the youngest of two and attended Coronado High School. Dwain began working as a mechanic prior to leaving high school and progressed to a Master Certified Ford Technician in the Lubbock and Levelland area. His mechanical skills were well known among his peers. He loved hunting and fishing with his cousin, Adam, nephew, Hunter, and bonus son, Alex. In 2009, the light of Dwain's life, Kinsey Lynn Oates was born. Throughout the remainder of his life, Kinsey played a pivotal role in every decision he made. Dwain never met a stranger, was always willing to help others, and he gave everyone he knew a nickname.
Dwain is survived by his daughter, Kinsey Lynn Oates; former wife and good friend, Carrie Oates; as well as his "bonus" son, Alex Herrera; father and "bonus" mother, Bill and Rhonda Oates; mother and "bonus" father, Sandra and David Cave; sister, Angie Oates Yandell and husband, Donnie; and nephew, Hunter Yandell.
The family is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers and donations.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020