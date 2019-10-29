|
Hale Center, formally of Lubbock- 47 , passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. He was born to Nora Johnson and the late Lee Wilson. Dwayne graduated from Hale Center High and went on to serve in the United Stated Navy. Dwayne leaves to cherish his memory; step father, Earnest Marshall; mother, Nora Johnson; three daughters, Kee'Auna Mitchell, D'Asia Johnson, and Ke'Aira Johnson; three sons, Dalexae Johnson, De'Auzae Johnson, and Jayden Harvey; sisters, Clarissa Johnson, Tesha Henry, Kimberly McDaniel, and Shelee; brothers, Dalwin Johnson, Rolando, Edward Wilson, Jr., Bayron Wilson, Wesley Wilson, Keynan Wilson , Demetrius, Darris and Earnest; six grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Hale Center Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
