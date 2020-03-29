|
Lubbock- Dwight Arlen Tipton was born on August 28, 1932, to Anderson Carroll (Ance) and Eva Lenora (Lena) Tipton in Folsom, Oklahoma. Dwight grew up in Coleman, Oklahoma as the baby of six children. Dwight married Lillian Wright on March 25, 1950, in Sherman, Texas. After being married, Dwight and Lillian moved to Eunice, NM. Their son Jearl was born September 23, 1951 in Eunice, NM. Their daughter Pamela was born December 21, 1953 in Crossroads, NM. The couple eventually landed in Hobbs, NM where they raised their children, and Dwight built a successful oil and gas business. He worked in and maintained a love for the oil and gas industry for over 55 years. Dwight and Lillian moved to Lubbock, Texas, in 2010 after the passing of their daughter Pamela.
Survivors include his wife, Lilian Tipton; son, Jearl Tipton, and wife Kathy; five grandchildren, Clay Tipton and wife, Valerie; Zachary Zimmerman and wife, Traysa; Ryan Tipton and wife, Keisha; Whitni Buckley and husband, Derek; Chase Tipton and wife, Tai; twelve great-grandchildren, Braden Tipton, Landon Tipton, Madelyne Tipton, Cheni Zimmerman, Regan Zimmerman, Palynn Zimmerman, Thatcher Zimmerman, Rylee Tipton, Zimri Buckley, Pamela London Buckley, Cannon Tipton, and Atlas Tipton; also survived by sister, Lucille Barnes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anderson Carroll and Eva Lenora Tipton, and daughter, Pamela Ann Zimmerman.
Dwight Arlen Tipton passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2020, at the age of 87 years.
The family will reunite for a celebration of life with family and friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family of Dwight Arlen Tipton has asked that donations be made in his name to: The Angelman Syndrome Foundation 75 Executive St., #327 Aurora, Illinois 60504 www.angleman.org
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020