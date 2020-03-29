Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for Dwight Tipton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwight Arlan Tipton


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dwight Arlan Tipton Obituary
Lubbock- Dwight Arlen Tipton was born on August 28, 1932, to Anderson Carroll (Ance) and Eva Lenora (Lena) Tipton in Folsom, Oklahoma. Dwight grew up in Coleman, Oklahoma as the baby of six children. Dwight married Lillian Wright on March 25, 1950, in Sherman, Texas. After being married, Dwight and Lillian moved to Eunice, NM. Their son Jearl was born September 23, 1951 in Eunice, NM. Their daughter Pamela was born December 21, 1953 in Crossroads, NM. The couple eventually landed in Hobbs, NM where they raised their children, and Dwight built a successful oil and gas business. He worked in and maintained a love for the oil and gas industry for over 55 years. Dwight and Lillian moved to Lubbock, Texas, in 2010 after the passing of their daughter Pamela.

Survivors include his wife, Lilian Tipton; son, Jearl Tipton, and wife Kathy; five grandchildren, Clay Tipton and wife, Valerie; Zachary Zimmerman and wife, Traysa; Ryan Tipton and wife, Keisha; Whitni Buckley and husband, Derek; Chase Tipton and wife, Tai; twelve great-grandchildren, Braden Tipton, Landon Tipton, Madelyne Tipton, Cheni Zimmerman, Regan Zimmerman, Palynn Zimmerman, Thatcher Zimmerman, Rylee Tipton, Zimri Buckley, Pamela London Buckley, Cannon Tipton, and Atlas Tipton; also survived by sister, Lucille Barnes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anderson Carroll and Eva Lenora Tipton, and daughter, Pamela Ann Zimmerman.

Dwight Arlen Tipton passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2020, at the age of 87 years.

The family will reunite for a celebration of life with family and friends at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family of Dwight Arlen Tipton has asked that donations be made in his name to: The Angelman Syndrome Foundation 75 Executive St., #327 Aurora, Illinois 60504 www.angleman.org
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dwight's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now