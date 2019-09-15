|
Lubbock- Dr. E. C. Leslie, Jr. passed away on September 13, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 88 years at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Monterey Church of Christ. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Dr. Leslie, Jr. 's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019