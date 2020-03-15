|
|
Lubbock- Funeral services for Dr. E. Jay Wheeler of Lubbock will be held at 2:00 PM (MDT), Tues., Mar. 17, 2020, at the Wheeler Mortuary Chapel in Portales, NM. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery.
Dr. Wheeler was born Sept. 14, 1939, in Portales and died at his home in Lubbock, early on the morning of Mar. 12, 2020. He retired in 1999 as the Associate Dean for Strategic Planning and Development for the Texas Tech Medical School. For further information and a complete obituary, please visit www.wheelermortuary.net.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020