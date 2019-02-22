Lubbock- E. L. Bynum passed away February 18, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 92 years at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view E. L. Bynum's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



E. L. Bynum was born on a farm near Comanche, Oklahoma 3 miles West of the Chisholm trail. He graduated from Comanche High School. After completing 2 years in the U. S. Air Force, he surrendered to preach at Bible Baptist Church of Enid, Oklahoma. After graduating from Bible Baptist Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, he was called to serve as Assistant Pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church of Lubbock, Texas for seven years before becoming the pastor, where he remained for a total of 53 years. He published numerous books and articles and was the editor of the Plains Baptist Challenger for many decades. After retiring, he continued to write articles and preach at fundamental Baptist churches across the United States.



Survivors include his wife, Betty Rose Bynum; daughter, Nila Yvonne Szweda; son, Dwight Bynum; grandchildren, David Gregory Szweda and wife, Charla; Daniel Wade Szweda and wife, Katie; and Rebecca Anne Bearden and husband, Dwayne, and 11 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Ollie Bynum; wife, Beverly Charlene Bynum; son, David Bynum; sister, Oda Callahan Keith.



The family of E L Bynum would appreciate contributions to be given to the Plains Baptist Challenger Digitization Project through GoFundMe.com, https://www.gofundme.com/plainsbaptistchallenger in his memory.









Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019