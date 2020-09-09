Slaton- Earl D. Eblen, Jr., 72, passed away Saturday, September 05, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas.
Earl was born February 08, 1948 to Earl D. and Mina Garland Eblen in Slaton, Texas. He graduated from Slaton High School in 1966. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Earl joined the United States Marine Corps and proudly served in the Marine Corps Band for two years, using the trombone skills he learned under the watch of Bill Townsend, director of the Slaton High School Marching Band.
He attended The University of Texas at Austin and received his degree in Computer Science from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos. Earl was employed in Austin for the Texas Department of Public Safety for many years.
Earl was a life-long fan of the University of Texas Longhorns and he recently recalled that Texas "always" beat Oklahoma in football. He made numerous trips to the Cotton Bowl for the annual rivalry game. Hook 'Em Horns!
Earl is survived by two sisters, Judy Privett (Tony) of Lubbock and Kathy Gossett (David) of Slaton. He is also survived by nephews and nieces Matt Tucker (Deborah) of Phoenix, AZ, Meredith Smith of Seattle, WA, Emily Hargrave (Hayden) of Slaton and Christopher Gossett (Lindsay) of Slaton as well as numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.
The family wishes to thank the Phoenix House and the Callander House for the wonderful loving care provided to Earl during the past several years.
No public service will be held; a private family celebration will be held at a later date.
The family suggests memorials to Slaton Meals on Wheels, 230 West Lynn, Slaton, TX 79364, Hearts Together Church of Christ, P. O. Box 157, Slaton, TX 79364, or a favorite charity
.