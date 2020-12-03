Lubbock- Earl Foerster, 90, of Lubbock, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020.



Graveside Services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, December 4, 2020 at Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Arrangements are under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service. Social distancing and masks are required. Services will be live streamed on Englund's Funeral Service Facebook page.



Earl was born on June 5, 1930 in Lubbock County to Edward and Linda Foerster. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and attended a trade school for refrigeration in Chicago. He returned home to work on the family farm. He married Melba Ruth Harris on February 18, 1950 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Posey and they celebrated 68 years of marriage before she passed in 2018. In February of 1953, Earl joined the Lubbock County Farm Bureau. He spent many hours talking on a turn row to other area farmers encouraging them to join the Texas Farm Bureau and help develop the organization.



Earl became a county board member in 1954 and served on the board until 2012. He served as President, Vice President, Parliamentarian, Secretary Treasurer and on the Resolution, Membership and Cotton committees. Earl judged many county and district Miss TFB contests and has encouraged local youth to be more involved in agriculture and the community. He was awarded the Pioneer of the Year in 2010.



Earl served on the state Resolutions and Political Action committees and was chairman of the Cotton Committee. He attended many Farm Bureau seminars and conferences. He only missed two TFB annual conventions. He made many friends in agriculture from across the state.



Earl was a member of the Slaton Board of Tax Equalization for six years, Lubbock Central Appraisal District for five years and President of the local Jaycees. He received FFA's highest award, the Lone Star Farmer Degree. He was recognized in the "Who's Who in Agriculture" for his accomplishment.



He and Melba helped start the Town and Country Dance Club in Slaton. Earl and Melba attended Grace Lutheran Church where he served as council treasure and served in other capacities. Earl always held "God, Country, Family, and Farm Bureau" in highest regard.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and brother Milton.



Earl is survived by his sons, John of Slaton, Mike of Slaton and Marc of Lubbock; his daughter, Jaime and her husband Ron Engler of Lubbock; his grandchildren, Ashley Hougland, Lauren and her husband Josh King and his great grandson, Linton King.



Instead of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Grace Lutheran Church in Slaton.



