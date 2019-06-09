|
Lubbock- Left this life, to be with our Lord, on May 30th at his home, surrounded by his Family. Born August 1st 1932 in Navarro county, He was preceded in death, by his Wife of 57 years, Pat, and his eldest Son Johnny Ray. He is survived by his four other children, Charlotte Gay, Steven Jay, Kimberly Kay and Misty Renay. He had twelve Grandchildren and eighteen Great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Bacon Heights Baptist church 5110-54th Street Lubbock, Texas Monday June 10th at 6:00 pm. His final resting place will be at Meadow, Tx Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 9 to June 10, 2019