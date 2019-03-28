|
Morton, Texas- Church Service for Earl Polvado, age 87, of Morton, Texas, is scheduled for 1:00 PM, Friday, March 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Morton with Brother Rush Coffman of Morton
officiating. Burial will be in Morton Memorial Cemetery. Earl died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. He was born April 9, 1931 in Lamesa, Texas to Earnest Lyle and Margaret Josephine (Hathaway) Polvado. He married Roena Christene Gray in Morton on February 8, 1959
Earl was a lifelong farmer in Cochran County. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Morton, where he served as a Deacon for many years. He was also on the Board of Directors for City Bank. Earl enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister Earnestine Drennan; and his brother, Bob Polvado.
Earl is survived by his wife, Christene; his three daughters, Robin Thomas and her husband, Steve of Lubbock, Texas, Melanie McVey and her husband, Zane of Lubbock, Texas and April Kuehler and her husband, Ronald of Burleson, Texas; his seven grandchildren, Andy Thomas and his wife, Gina, Jamie Lynne Thomas, Benjamin Thomas, Anna Christene McVey, David McVey, Anthony Kuehler and his wife, Alexandria and Jeremy Kuehler; and two great-grandchildren, Colbie Thomas and Callen Thomas.
The family suggests memorials be sent to First Baptist Church, 202 SE 1st Street, Morton, Texas, 79346. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019