Earle Durham
1950 - 2020
Lubbock- 70 passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. James Baptist Church. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Earle was born on June 18, 1950, to Jim and Earlene Durham. He attended San Marcos Public School and upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged. He is survived by one brother, James (Tammy) Durham; best friend, Claudell Williams; a host of other relatives and friends.





Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. James Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
